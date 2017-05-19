Silver City teacher accused of having sex with student fired from district

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Silver City teacher arrested for the rape of a student is no longer with the district, according to the superintendent’s office.

Tiana Sanchez was arrested Thursday after the 17-year-old’s mother caught the two together in a remote area in the middle of the night.

The mother then uncovered sexually explicit pictures Sanchez had sent the boy.

Police say the boy admitted to having sex with Sanchez several times over the last few months.

According to court documents, the boy’s ex-girlfriend suspected the relationship and confronted Sanchez, who was her volleyball coach. Sanchez denied it.

 

