SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department hopes to buy two three-wheeled electric-powered Segways to help improve it seasonal patrols of the plaza according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Police proposed the idea earlier this week to the city’s Public Safety Committee saying they would help patrol the area and help build community relationships.

The total price for the two Segways would be just over $27,000 if they’re purchased through a 39-month lease.