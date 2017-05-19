Police arrest man accused of firing shots near school

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Department says the man accused of firing shots near a school on Wednesday has been taken into custody by Bosque Farms Police.

Wednesday, students at Valencia Middle School were working on a community project when they heard gunshots. A shelter-in-place was ordered.

Deputies say the gunman, Martin Erickson, ran from them in a stolen car and tried to get rid of the gun on the way.

Meanwhile, a school resource officer responding to the call hit another driver, who died in the crash.

 

 

