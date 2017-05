Tom Guralnick, Executive Director, Outpost Performance Space, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Outpost’s 5th Annual Gala Fundraiser.

In its fifth year, Outpost Gala Fundraiser is at the Albuquerque Museum and will be featuring Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton. The gala is Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can purchase tickets to the entire event or just the concert at the end of the night.

