May 19th Morning Rush: Gov. Martinez expected to meet with top Dems before special session

1. President Trump boards Air Force One Friday leaving on his first international trip as commander in chief. He plans to visit five countries in a little over a week. Republicans are urging the president to embrace the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling. In news conference Thursday the president said he respects the move, but also calls it a “witch hunt” and believes the investigation is dividing the country. The deputy attorney general who appointed the special counsel is set to meet with lawmakers Friday behind closed doors.

2. We are just five days from the special session at the state capitol. Friday Gov. Martinez is scheduled to meet with top Democrat leaders from the House and Senate to discuss proposals for the state budget crisis, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. The governor vetoed the $6.1 billion budget lawmakers approved earlier this year because it called for tax hikes. Lawmakers are considering competing for proposals to clear tax breaks and possibly bring back a grocery tax.

3. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue to favor areas north of I-40 this morning.

4. It’s national bike to work day and starting at 6:30, there will be 16 stations set up across the metro to welcome cyclists for pedaling to the office. One of the stations is at Tingley Beach. BioPark officials will be on hand to talk about the plants, birds, and insects that inhabit the Bosque ecosystem.

5. The list of the top baby names in New Mexico for 2016 is out. The top name for boys according to the Social Security Administration are Elijah, Noah, Liam, Josiah and Michael. For girls, it’s Mia, Sophia, Emma, Olivia and Isabella.

The Morning’s Top Stories