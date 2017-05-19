A westerly flow will set up across New Mexico this weekend leading to warmer temperatures and sunny skies on Saturday. Temperatures will max out in the low 70s in Albuquerque tomorrow and the low 80s by Sunday. The best chance for showers will be across the southeast by Sunday afternoon. A better chance for showers all across the east will materialize early next week.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
