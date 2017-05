LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas police are asking for your help catching a burglary suspect.

They say the woman in the video was caught on a surveillance camera just moments before a burglary a storage facility in Los Lunas.

The woman and someone else was seen in a Silver 2003 Chrysler.

Police say nearly $3,000 worth of items were taken.

If you recognize this woman or have any information, you are asked to contact Los Lunas police.