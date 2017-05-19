Local skate park gets a face-lift

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A major renovation has been completed on a local skate and BMX bike park, just in time for Summer.

Alamosa is ABQ’s second in-ground large scale skate park, and the most technically difficult. Built in 2004, the park boasted state of the art features such as a sky lit bowl and a “street plaza” area with a mix of banks, ledges, stairs, and rails. The newly renovated park now includes extensive BMX and mountain biking areas. Admission is free.

For more information on the skate park or any other local park, visit the city park website.