Lobo baseball has another bad start against Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trying to clinch a conference title in the final week of baseball season can rattle a few nerves. Ray Birmingham and his Lobos are living that scenario with the Nevada Wolfpack in town for three games. Nevada won the first game Thursday night and followed it with a 17-9 victory Friday. The Lobos got another bad start in game two on Friday night.

The Lobos entered the bottom of the third inning trailing 6-0. Carl Stajduhar changed that with one swing. His three run shot was the only runs the Lobos had until the fifth inning when they put up two more. The Lobos followed that with a four run 6th and trailed 12 to 9 heading into the top of the 7th inning. Nevada added five more runs to win.

The Wolfpack also clinched a spot in the Mountain West Tournament with Friday’s win. The Lobos started the night a half game ahead of San Diego State for the outright Mountain West Title. The Aztecs beat Fresno State Friday night 13-3.