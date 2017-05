For hundreds of years the military and its personnel have had a strong presence in New Mexico. Join us on Legendary New Mexico as we visit important sites around the state like Glorieta Pass, White Sands Proving Grounds and military bases like Kirtland Air force Base.

During this special program, we speak with Medal of Honor recipients, Bataan Death March survivors and Code Talkers and honor the important roles they have played in our military and state history.

Legendary New Mexico, Military Special

Premieres Memorial Day, May 29, 2017

4:30 pm on KRQE

Additional Air Dates