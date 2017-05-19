Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers will continue to favor areas north of I-40 this morning. These showers will hang over northern and northeast NM through the day while clearing takes place elsewhere. Afternoon temperatures will fall short of average across most of the state – expect highs to stay in the 60s across the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy to windy conditions will return to the area with sustained speeds 10-20mph out of the northwest.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and warmer temperatures can be expected to start the weekend. Afternoon highs will jump into the 60s, 70s and 80s across the area. We’ll keep an eye out for a few more spot storms over northern NM… but coverage and intensity will be extremely limited.

SUNDAY: Another round of spot storms are possible across the higher terrain… but the majority of us can expect an afternoon of sunshine and warmer temperatures.