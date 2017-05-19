Isotopes return with Trevor Storey in for a rehab assignment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes returned home for an eight game home stand Friday night with Colorado Rockies short stop Trevor Storey in the lineup. Storey delivered immediately, driving in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first as the Isotopes went on to defeat the Colorado Springs Sky Sox 5-0.

Storey is with the Isotopes for a rehab assignment after suffering a shoulder strain. His shoulder appeared to be great Friday night as Storey went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. The Isotopes and Colorado Springs will resume their four game series Saturday at 7:05.