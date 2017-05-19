Historical documents help solve mystery about Lincoln County Sheriff Pat Garrett

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Some rare historical documents that solve a big mystery about former Lincoln County Sheriff Pat Garrett are about to be unveiled to the public.

Pat Garrett is famous for pursuing and killing Billy the Kid, the most well-known outlaw of the time.

He was shot to death outside of Las Cruces in 1908, but mystery as long surrounded his death.

Now, a Dona Ana County employee has found the original coroner’s report in a box of archived records.

The hand-written report is dated July 9, 1908 and says Garrett’s killer is Wayne Brazel.

Right now, the document is locked away, but the county plans a public unveiling next month.

