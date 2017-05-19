Helping Hands: Greater Albuquerque Association Of Realtors

Tego Venturi, President of Southwest MLS, Rosemary Freelin, God Neighbor award recipient and Blue Star Mother, and Mary Jeffris, President of Blue Star Mothers, joined New Mexico Living to talk about Blue Star Moms.

With the help of the Greater Albuquerque Association Of Realtors, the Blue Star Mothers will be boxing up supplies and donations to ship to our troops.

The event takes place on June 10 and if you would like to make a donation, visit their website.

