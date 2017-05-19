Gov. Martinez to meet with top Dems before the special session

By Published:
Governor Martinez

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Susana Martinez is scheduled to meet with three top democrats to discuss proposals before this year’s special session, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The governor vetoed the $6.1 billion budget lawmakers approved because it called for tax hikes.

Martinez is set to meet with lead Democrats House speaker Brian Egolf, Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth.

The governor says she does not want to see any proposals like the revenue package that legislature passed which included a gas tax.

