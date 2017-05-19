Former student files lawsuit against teacher who sexually assaulted her

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The events of May 2014 left the town of Grants in shock.

“I think it’s disgusting,” said Linda Rael in 2014, when the allegations of a teacher sexually assaulting three female students came out.

Jacob Jaurique was a welding teacher at Grants High School and was charged with sexually assaulting those three female students at the school.

The three students told school staff that Jaurique began touching them in September 2013. One girl even claimed they had sex in the metal shop.

“This is a case of an individual who really should never have been teaching in the public schools in the first place,” said Cammie Nichols.

Nichols is representing one of those three women who is now suing her former teacher, Grants-Cibola County Schools, and two men who work for the school district.

“It’s up to the administration to take action. When they fail to do so, they expose these students to inappropriate abuse of power,” said Nichols.

The lawsuit claims although school administration investigated the allegations, they failed to report them to CYFD or reprimand Jaurique.

“Hopefully when they’re called to the table on it, those practices will change,” said Nichols.

She said her client is forever scarred from the abuse.

“It causes a huge disruption in your ability to trust and her ability to trust,” said Nichols.

But, above all, it’s the man who took so much that she hopes will never hurt another student again.

“She’s wanting to assert some control over that situation, and say, ‘No, what you did to me was wrong, and I’m going to hold you accountable for that,'” said Nichols.

KRQE News 13 did reach out to the the school district and the two staff members included in the lawsuit, but we have not heard back.