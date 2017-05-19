Drunk driver convicted in triple-fatal-crash is asking judge for a break

By Published:
Jacob Jaramillo
Jacob Jaramillo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drunk driver sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing three people in a crash is expected to ask a judge for a break Friday.

Jacob Jaramillo was sentenced to 16 years behind bars after pleading guilty to running a red light drunk.

He then crashed into Grace Sinfield and brothers Robert Mendez and Sergio Mendez-Aguire, killing all of them.

Jaramillo’s public defender has filed a motion asking to “reduce the sentence” saying Jaramillo has been taking advantage of “all rehabilitative and educational” opportunities.

