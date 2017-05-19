Driver takes deputies on low-speed chase, gives multiple excuses

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A rather low-speed chase took Santa Fe County deputies for miles, and when it was finally over, the driver tried almost every excuse in the book as to why he didn’t stop.

Earlier this month, a deputy saw a small pickup truck doing 20 over the speed limit on Highway 84. When the deputy tried to pull the truck over, the driver braked, slowed down and put on his turn signal, but still wouldn’t stop.

The chase spanned about three miles, with the driver exiting the highway, blowing a stop sign and then getting back on the highway. After that, the driver exited again and blew another stop sign.

Then, before getting back on the highway, the truck came to a slow, rickety stop.

“So why aren’t we stopping?” the deputy asked after walking up to the driver’s side of the truck.

“You got scared, or what?” the passenger in the vehicle asked the driver, who acted like he didn’t know the chase happened.

“Dude, I’ve been like going after you for the last three miles,” the deputy said.

Behind the wheel is 35-year-old George Rivas.

“There’s nothing going on, sir,” Rivas said.

“Nothing going on?” the deputy asked.

“Nothing at all,” Rivas said.

“So, why wouldn’t you stop?” the deputy asked again. “Because you seen me because you slowed down. As soon as I turned on my lights you started slowing down.”

Rivas then changed excuses.

“I was just trying to find a safe spot for the car,” Rivas said.

“There have been multiple spots,” the deputy said.

Deputies didn’t buy the excuse and cuff Rivas.

From the back of the deputy’s patrol car, Rivas tried another excuse.

“The car didn’t stop because the passenger didn’t want to stop. Please don’t say that I said that,” he said to the deputy.

“But you are the driver, you are in control of the vehicle,” the deputy said.

That’s followed by one more excuse.

“I wasn’t driving, though, until right here,” he said.

For the fourth time, deputies don’t buy it. Rivas was taken to jail for evading/fleeing, driving with a revoked license and speeding.

During the arrest, deputies mentioned a warrant out of Farmington. KRQE News 13 discovered Rivas is also awaiting trial out of Tierra Amarilla for attacking someone with a knife last spring.

By getting in trouble, he violated the conditions of his release on that case.

Rivas also has a history of domestic violence arrests and traffic citations.