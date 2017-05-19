Documents show State Police paid millions to family of woman shot by officer

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released documents show the state paid the family of a New Mexico woman shot by a State Police officer millions of dollars to avoid a lawsuit.

In November 2013, 39-year-old Jeanette Anaya refused to pull over for a traffic stop, taking police on a high speed chase through Santa Fe.

When Officer Oliver Wilson got out of his patrol car, Anaya backed her car toward him. Wilson ended up firing 16 shots at the car, hitting her.

KRQE News 13 is now learning the family was paid $3 million nine months after a grand jury decided the officer’s shooting was justified.

Officials delayed the release of the documents three years from the date of Anaya’s death, citing a statute allowing payouts to be kept private.