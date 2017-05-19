Dining with Apes event raises money for conservation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An unique fundraiser is making it possible to dine with great apes in their zoo habitat.

The ABQ BioPark is hosting an opportunity to eat with apes! On Saturday, May 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Zookeepers will host a talk about great apes, toss treats, and show the gorilla playroom before dinner, which will be served in different courses at the chimpanzee, gorilla and orangutan habitats. An auction will feature a behind the scenes tour of the ape house plus ape-created artwork, including a painting done by a gorilla during the tour. Saturday, May 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information on the dinner event or the Great Ape conservation efforts, visit the ABQ Zoo website.