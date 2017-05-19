Defendants wife expected to take stand in murder retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Hours from now jurors will begin what’s expected to be a busy day in Las Cruces, as the second week in the retrial of a former Santa Fe County Deputy charged with murder wraps up.

Friday the jury could hear from up to five witnesses in what could be the last day of testimony in the trial.

The judge says closing arguments could begin Tuesday, but jurors still have a lot ahead of them as key witnesses could take the stand.

Tai Chan’s attorneys are expected to call for his testimony again this time as well as a new witness, Chan’s wife. Her story has not been heard before.

Jurors heard from a witness, Thursday, who testified about how drunk Chan was the night of the murder and the effects of alcohol aiming to undermine the charge of premeditated murder.

Chan is facing first-degree murder for killing his partner Jeremy Martin at Hotel Encanto while the two stopped in Las Cruces after transporting a prisoner.

Chan says he killed his partner in self-defense.

KRQE News 13 will be in the courtroom Friday for day 10 of the re-trial.

Jurors will have Monday off after Friday’s testimony and will be back in court on Tuesday.