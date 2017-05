Getrude Matshe, Chair of the Women’s Economic Forum New Mexico, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the event.

The Women’s Economic Forum New Mexico 2017 is a women-centric forum with the global theme, Making the Impossible Possible. The speakers include women from all walks of life.

Sunday, May 21, there will be a cocktail party at the Canyon Club in Four Hills. Then the next two days events will be held at the Mesa Del Sol Aperture Center.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living