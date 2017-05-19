City officials warn about flooded Bosque areas

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A good winter, spring snow and major runoff has the Rio Grande running wider and higher than it has in years.

It’s spilling over its banks around Albuquerque. In Corrales, there’s even a warning about venturing into the Bosque.

The Bosque is a very popular place in Corrales for walking, and riding bikes or horses, but village officials have a warning for anyone planning on coming out here: The flood gates have opened and the river banks are overflowing.

“It looks like the river comes almost to the levee road which is the high road,” resident Joanie McSweeney said.

That’s why the Village of Corrales and the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District teamed up to send this notice after much snow and rainfall this winter.

They’re warning everyone to stay away from flooded areas, saying they can be dangerous to people and horses.

Earlier this week, KRQE News 13 showed you how Cochiti Lake is pumping more water in the Rio Grande than it has in almost a decade.

Sky News 13 shows water creeping all the way into the Bosque and covering ordinarily dry riverbeds, but residents like McSweeney know it’s also a good thing.

“It should flood so that the trees get more water because it hasn’t flooded for 35 years like that. So the cottonwoods benefit from this extra water,” McSweeney said.

The village warns the wet areas could be deeper than people think. Still, the risky water levels are not going to stop McSweeney from enjoying the Bosque. In fact, it’s a sight she says she enjoys.

McSweeney says she’s lived in the Albuquerque area for decades but have never seen the Rio Grande this full.

“We have been here since ‘82. That’s 35 years and it’s never been this high,” McSweeney said.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District says you have to go back to 2005 for the last time the water levels were this high. They predict the water levels will remain this high for about another month.