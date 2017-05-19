City honors women who helped girl wandering alone near zoo

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some women are being recognized by the city for their role in helping a lost 3-year-old.

In February, KRQE News 13 told you about a little girl who was found alone on a street barefoot in her pajamas in 37-degree weather.

Friday, the neighbors who jumped into action to keep her safe, and the teachers from her school called when they saw her picture on the news, were honored.

“The collaborative actions of these four women resulted in this little girl’s safe return. All of these compassionate women followed their instincts instead of ignoring what could’ve been a life threatening situation,” Mayor R.J. Berry said.

Turns out the girl had been dropped off at her uncle’s house without him knowing and she wandered off.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s