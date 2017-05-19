City honors women who helped girl wandering alone near zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some women are being recognized by the city for their role in helping a lost 3-year-old.

In February, KRQE News 13 told you about a little girl who was found alone on a street barefoot in her pajamas in 37-degree weather.

Friday, the neighbors who jumped into action to keep her safe, and the teachers from her school called when they saw her picture on the news, were honored.

“The collaborative actions of these four women resulted in this little girl’s safe return. All of these compassionate women followed their instincts instead of ignoring what could’ve been a life threatening situation,” Mayor R.J. Berry said.

Turns out the girl had been dropped off at her uncle’s house without him knowing and she wandered off.