Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Snow and rain continue to move across northern New Mexico and the Northeast this afternoon. These showers will continue into the evening hours before drier air starts to move back into the state on Saturday.

Today will be another chilly afternoon today with highs stuck in the 40s, 50s and 60s most of northern and central New Mexico. These temperatures are about 20-30° colder than normal for this time of the year. But, you won’t need the heavier jacket for too much longer. High temperatures will rebound back to the 60s, 70s and 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be the drier day of the weekend. Moisture will start to move into eastern New Mexico on Sunday. This added moisture could trigger spot storms on Sunday afternoon across parts of the East.

A better moisture supply and a cold front will move into the state on Monday. This will act as a better trigger for scattered storms across eastern New Mexico on Monday with the chance a few could become strong to severe to begin the week. Temperatures will be warmer heading into next week.