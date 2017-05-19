Caught on camera: Car drives on Columbus bike path

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Metro Parks says it’s trying to identify the driver who drove a car down a bike path.

Metro Parks says the video was shot on a trail near Sullivant Avenue, and they believe the person was using it as a shortcut from a nearby apartment complex.

Metro Parks says it might start having more patrols in the area to stop people from going onto the path.

The man who posted it, Rob Luikart, said this is a “common occurrence.” He posted the video onto the Metro Parks Facebook page on May 14.