Brooklyn writer Woodson to speak at New Mexico event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – An Albuquerque bookstore and the Albuquerque Public Library Foundation have announced writer Jacqueline Woodson will be the featured speaker for their literary fundraiser.

The National Book Award-winning author will speak on June 13 at the KiMo Theater in Albuquerque and discuss her new book, Another Brooklyn.

Woodson is the bestselling author of more than two dozen award-winning books for young adults, including the New York Times bestselling memoir, Brown Girl Dreaming.

The Brooklyn writer also is a two-time Coretta Scott King Award winner.

The Albuquerque bookstore, Bookwork, is sponsoring the event.