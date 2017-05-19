BAC Roof Giveaway

BAC Enterprises wants to honor our service men and women with the last roof they’ll ever have to buy. The great thing is, one lucky recipient won’t be buying at all. The Military Appreciation Roof Giveaway will award one active or retired military personnel with a free roof, courtesy of our friends at BAC Enterprises. If you would like to nominate someone, go to KRQE and click on the contest. Fill our the form with why your real-life hero deserves a new roof. We’ll be meeting the lucky winner next month right here on New Mexico Living.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by BAC Enterprises