Baby giraffe euthanized after born with dislocated hip

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The ABQ BioPark had to euthanize a newborn giraffe Thursday after it was born with dislocated hip.

The male calf was born Wednesday to mother Niara. This was her first pregnancy.

The BioPark staff right away noticed the calf was not healthy after he immediately failed to stand up after birth.

Procedures were then done to try and reposition the leg. During the procedure, the staff soon realized that the leg would not stay in place and that the calf would not be able to walk.

Ultimately to avoid any continued discomfort, the calf was euthanized Thursday.

“This is truly sad news for our giraffe family and the dedicated team of professionals who care for them,” Dr. Baird Fleming the deputy chief executive of the ABQ BioPark said.

He is also one of the three anticipated calves that the BioPark announced earlier this month.

The ABQ BioPark is still expecting two other giraffe calves.