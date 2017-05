ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is pleading for help finding her lost wedding photos.

Tisha Trinity went to the FedEx on San Mateo and Academy earlier this week and her SD card fell out of her wallet.

Her desperate search turned up nothing and its content are irreplaceable.

Trinity says she is offering a reward if you can help reunite her with her precious pictures.