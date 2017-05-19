Albuquerque Museum allows users to record videos in confession-style booth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum calls it the Story Booth: a reality TV-style confessional room that allows visitors to record their thoughts on Albuquerque. The museum now has more than a thousand of those videos.

Visitors who come to the museum have a chance to sit in a booth, and click the record button while answering Albuquerque related questions. One of the most popular: red or green?

“Red.” “It’s green. Red! Why is it red?” “I just like the flavor more,” said two visitors.

It’s an age old question that the staff at the Albuquerque Museum want visitors to answer as part of their “Only in Albuquerque” exhibit.

“It’s a great way to learn about Albuquerque from people who live in or visit the city,” said Alyssa Ashbacher, the assistant curator of history at the museum.

The exhibit opened in 2015 and the Story Booth has been a part of it ever since. To date, the museum has recorded more than 1,600 stories. The most popular questions are about chile preferences and Route 66 favorites.

“My favorite landmark, Route 66 landmark has got to be the KiMo Theater,” said a visitor.

“The Route 66 Diner, and it’s really cool because it has all these Pez dispensers,” said another visitor.

When visitors enter the booth, they can pick from a dozen questions relating to the city of Albuquerque. The questions relate to the four themes of the exhibit.

“We have our courageous, resourceful, innovative and spirited, which are all basic components of Albuquerque,” said Ashbacher.

Videos are then reviewed and shown in the four sections of the exhibit.

“It’s a great way to animate the exhibit and a great way for the people of Albuquerque and the museum to make greater connections,” said Ashbacher.

The Story Booth has become a popular attraction. Even some familiar local faces have made an appearance.

“This is a place of innovation, and everyday we’re going to try to make it a little bit better. We’re doing it because we have a great community and we’re doing it because we have your help,” said Mayor Berry.

Museum staff change out the videos playing in the exhibit each month. Old videos are then uploaded onto the museum’s YouTube page.