Albuquerque celebrates Bike to Work Day with over a dozen stops

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Friday marks annual Bike to Work Day.

In 2016, more than 1,000 cyclists participated in Albuquerque’s Bike to Work Day.

Mayor Richard Berry Albuquerque has over 500 combined miles of on-street bicycle facilities and multi-use trails.

They’re asking that while planning your route to work, to consider stopping at any of the Bike to Work Stops for coffee, food, T-shirts, and fun cycle gear.

One of the 16 stops features a lesson on the birds, insects, plants that inhabit the Bosque.

It’s called Bosque BioPark Bike-In. ABQ BioPark officials will be holding an open house at the Tingley Beach Train Station to talk about birds of the Bosque, including waterfowl at Tingley Beach, invasive plants, insects, and the Rio Grande watershed.

There will also be a chance to win a behind the scenes tour of the aquarium.

Bike to Work Day runs from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

For a list of stops, click here.