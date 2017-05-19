ABQ ToDo Crew: It’s All About Legends

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Terry Davis from Popejoy Presents and Larry Gallegos from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the legends around town.

Albuquerque Museum and the New Mexico Council of Car Clubs host the 33rd Annual NMCCC Classic Auto Show on Sunday May 21 from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Popejoy Presents brings the legendary Bernadette Peters to the stage, Sunday, May 21 at 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, the legendary Gutierrez-Hubbell House will host two events, ‘The Backyard Farming Series’ and a history presentation ‘Mayan to Aztec to modern curanderos(as)/healers.’

