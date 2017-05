ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Westbound I-40 has been reduced to one lane as police respond to a rollover crash.

The crash is on westbound I-40 just west of University.

Albuquerque Police Department and the Albuquerque Fire Department are on scene.

Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling in the area or seek an alternative route if possible.

Details about the crash have not been released.

I40 Westbound at University is down to one lane — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) May 18, 2017