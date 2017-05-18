‘We Are Baseball Hall of Fame Tour’ stops in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A taste of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, will be showcased in Albuquerque for nine days. The “We are Baseball Hall of Fame Tour,” has traveled across America and will be in the University (Football) Stadium parking lot from May 19-27.

“Its great everybody really seems to love it. Cooperstown is so far away, and being able to bring our collection out on the road to somewhere like Albuquerque, where none of these artifacts might ever get displayed, is really special,” said Exhibit Associate Curator Andy Couch.

There are 45 artifacts from Cooperstown that are a part of this exhibit. The event will start on Friday at 10 a.m. and will run until 7 p.m. Tickets range in prices from: Adults $20, Students/Seniors $10, and kids $6.50.

Items such as Jackie Robinson’s jersey, Babe Ruth’s final home run ball, and the glove that Willie Mays wore while making his iconic catch in center will be on display. The experience will also be hands on with multiple interactive activities.

“You can make your own plaque, there are two virtual reality experiences. One you can hit home runs out of a major league ballpark, and then the other one you get to experience the post season. You know, the Cubs winning it all,” said Andy Couch.