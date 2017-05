ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The list of the top 100 baby names in New Mexico for 2016 is out.

According to the Social Security Administration, for boys, Elijah stole the top spot from Noah, followed by Liam, Josiah and Michael.

For girls it was Mia, Sophia, Emma, Olivia and Isabella.

Mia is actually the state’s number one girl’s name for the third year in a row.