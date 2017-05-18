State expected to rest case, defense expected to call their witnesses in Tai Chan retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A pivotal point in the retrial of a former Santa Fe County Deputy accused of murdering his partner as the state is expected to rest its case Thursday.

The defense is set to call their witnesses to the stand.

As we begin day nine of the retrial of former Deputy Tai Chan we’re waiting to see what kind of evidence the defense will bring to the table, this time.

This includes whether Chan himself will take the stand.

He did the first time as he stood trial for the murder of his partner Jeremy Martin, but a jury couldn’t come to a verdict.

Chan’s attorneys argue there’s proof of self-defense and that Chan’s blood in the hotel room, a shot to the ceiling they say reveals Martin fired first.

They’ve also raised questions in the past about a white, powdery substance found in Martin’s wallet and a secret file on his phone with seemingly sexually suggestive texts and pictures.

Martin’s family has a message about that alleged evidence.

“Jeremy is nonviolent, he wasn’t a drug user, he had no secret life,” Jeremy Martins brother, James Martin said.

There is no word on how or if these issues will play into the defense’s case.

The jury thought Chan was guilty, in the last trial but it couldn’t agree whether to convict him of first-degree murder, second-degree or voluntary manslaughter.