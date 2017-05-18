Returning Veterans become heroes twice, by fighting wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –After serving their Country, returning Veterans are now serving local communities in the battle against wildfires.

The Returning Heroes Wildland Firefighter Program was created to provide veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces with training and work opportunities to fight wildland fires. The program has been running for approximately 4 years, and all returning Veterans are welcome.

For more information on this program or fighting wildfires, visit: Returning Heroes Wildland Firefighter Program