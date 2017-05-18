Re-Leaf program helps New Mexicans and the environment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Planting trees not only helps the environment, it beautifies the community…and one program is offering to do it all, for free.

The New Mexico Re-Leaf Program has awarded more than $500,000 to support tree planting projects in cities, villages, and schools across the state, and has been responsible for planting more than 18,000 trees. The community work is funded entirely through donations and offers free trees and supplies to schools, municipalities, or local non-profit organizations. Trees must be planted on public land and include a public education component, as well as be monitored for five years to ensure planting success.

To learn more about the tree planting program or it’s value to the environment, visit the Re-Leaf Program website.