Police arrest 12-year-old boy caught by drivers throwing rocks at traffic



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police said it was a 12-year-old boy who was caught throwing pieces of concrete at cars on I-40. But how did he manage to get so close to the interstate?

In lapel video obtained by KRQE News 13, large pieces of broken concrete can be seen scattered across the shoulder near I-40 and Coors.

“He was picking up huge rocks and just hurling them into traffic,” Officer Simon Drobik said.

The Albuquerque Police Department said that for months, people have been calling about rocks and pieces of concrete hitting their cars as they drive under the pedestrian bridge at I-40 and Coors.

Police said they can’t speak to the last few months, but as for a call on Tuesday, they know exactly what happened.

“This is a particular incident where this kid was caught in the act,” Officer Drobik said.

According to court documents, this is the third time the 12-year-old has been arrested this year.

In January, he was arrested for allegedly damaging windows belonging to Albuquerque Public Schools. Then again in April, the boy was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

But Tuesday, “there was an off duty officer that found him and then the victim himself and they held him until police arrived,” Officer Drobik said.

The victim told police he watched it all play out as he was heading west on I-40.

“I saw them. I thought they were just playing around,” he said. “I was kind of watching them. All of a sudden I saw that rock go flying over and hit my truck.”

Now he’s left with dents and scratches on the roof of his truck.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is responsible for the gates in that area and said it’s well-aware of the issues.

Last summer, KRQE News 13 showed you a large hole in one of the chain-link fences where someone could just slip through.

The DOT patched it up, but on Tuesday, KRQE News 13 cameras caught a gate wide open and more holes in the gates. It’s a problem Albuquerque Police said needs to be addressed before someone gets hurt.

“If they’re not hurling rocks off the side, they could be endangering themselves just by being there alone,” Officer Drobik said.

The DOT couldn’t confirm if the gate was left open or if it was pried open. The department also sent KRQE News 13 the following statement:

Vandalism is a frequent problem at this location. In fact, we send crews out an average of four to five times per month to repair cut fences and locks – just at this location. Our patrol was out there a little over a week ago for this reason. We will also send a patrol out again to repair the gates as soon as possible.

The 12-year-old boy is charged with criminal damage to property over $1,000. Police said there was another boy with him that got away.