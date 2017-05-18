Outreach court program graduates four participants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people graduated Thursday from metro court’s “Outreach Court.”

Often times, the homeless are charged with things like sleeping in a park or trespassing, so their drivers licenses are suspended, which limits opportunity.

The Outreach Court helps them get jobs and housing. Then the charges and warrants are dismissed.

“In a normal situation I would just pay it out of my pocket, or just take care of it like a normal person, but my situation was unique at the time,” said Cameron Hakis, Outreach Court graduate.

Hakis says he spent seven months living on the streets when a staff member at the men’s shelter signed him up.