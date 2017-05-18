On The Stage: ABQ Theatre Guild’s Playwright’s Circle

Terri Klein, playwright and festival committee member and Toni Muir, director, joined New Mexico Living to invite you to the ABQ Theatre Guild’s Playwright’s Circle.

The Playwrights Audition is a day-long staged reading festival which features six never before seen plays by New Mexico playwrights at the Adobe Theater on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $30 for all sessions or $10 each for individual sessions.

For more information on the festival, visit their website.

