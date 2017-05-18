New Mexico airman’s photos being displayed at Pentagon exhibit

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico airman is receiving a big honor.

Master Sergeant David Long is a F-16 Base Engine Manager at Holloman Air Force Base, but it’s his hobby as a photographer that got him recognized.

He first picked up photography while on deployment in Afghanistan, taking thousands of photos, not thinking much of it.

Now, his work is getting around, and some of his photos, a small biography and picture of Long are being displayed at the Wounded Warrior Healing Arts Exhibit at the Pentagon.

Long received a certificate for his work at a ceremony last month.