More criminal charges for former Moriarty coach

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Another young woman has come forward, accusing a Moriarty High School assistant football coach of rape. But this woman said it happened five years ago while the two were students there.

This time, it goes back to when Damien Hyatt was a Moriarty senior. He graduated from the school in 2011.

Before he went on to work as an assistant football coach for the school, a new criminal complaint reveals Hyatt was an 18-year-old senior and was making sexual advances on a 14-year-old freshman girl.

She described Hyatt “as having a silver tongue” and called him “very persuasive.” She said they had a previous sexual relationship and that he would ask her for nude pictures, but then one day, on campus, she said Hyatt forced her against a wall and raped her.

Coincidentally, Hyatt’s mother worked as a security officer at the school, and the girl reported to Hyatt’s mom what allegedly happened.

KRQE News 13 spoke with Moriarty’s superintendent who tells us that to his understanding, Hyatt’s mom did pass on the claim to administrators who sent it on to Moriarty police.

“I think that these allegations against him are disgusting, and I think that the fact that the school knew about it when he was in school and they still hired him isn’t right,” one Moriarty woman said.

Trista Standing-Soldier said, “I don’t understand why they didn’t catch it this first time.”

Because charges were not filed at the time, past problems didn’t show up on his record, and Hyatt passed a background check.

He went on to work for his alma mater, where authorities say he raped, pressured female students for sex, bought them alcohol, and tried to blackmail one of them.

Hyatt was immediately fired from the school district when he was first charged back in October. He is awaiting trial on more than two dozen sex charges.