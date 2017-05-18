May 18th Morning Rush: Special counsel to hold independent investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election

1. A special counsel will start working on an independent investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The former FBI director will also have the authority to investigation if there was any collusion with the Trump campaign. The decision for the independent prosecutor comes after several recent bombshells rocked the White House starting with the president’s sudden firing of now former FBI Director James Comey. Both Democrats and Republicans are applauding the decision. The president says the independent investigation will show there was no collusion.

2. Defense attorneys for former Santa Fe County Deputy Tai Chan are expected to begin calling their first witnesses Thursday. This as the state wraps up its case. Last time, Chan took the stand in his own defense and he likely will again. His attorneys have also raised questions about a white powdery substance found on Martin and seemingly explicit texts and photos in a secret file. No word on how those issues could play out in their case.

3. Rain and snow showers will continue to push into central NM from the northwest.

4. Mosquito season is well underway and now state health officials say mosquitos here in New Mexico are capable of transmitting the Zika virus. Some have already been found in Dona Ana County. This is the first time this season that the mosquito species has been found in that part of the state. The virus is especially dangerous for pregnant women or women trying to conceive because Zika can cause serious birth defects.

5. New Mexicans may hear a rumble throughout the Land of Enchantment. Hundreds of motorcycles are set to roar through different cities throughout the state for the 29th annual “Run For The Wall.” The cross-country caravan calls for an accounting of all POW’s and those missing in action. Three different waves of motorcyclists are set to make their way to Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Gallup Thursday before ending their trip in D.C. Memorial Day weekend.

The Morning’s Top Stories