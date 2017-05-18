The storm system over Colorado will pass just north of the state through the day Friday. The storm will mainly impact the northern mountains the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of snow. As the storm kicks east of the state late Friday skies will clear and temperatures will warm through the weekend. We should top out temperature wise in the high 70s by Sunday. Another round of showers will be possible early next week.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
