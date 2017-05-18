Man who caused UNM gun scare ruled competent to stand trial

Daniel Arushanov
Daniel Arushanov

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who took a gun onto the University of New Mexico campus causing a scare has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Daniel Arushanov is in federal custody for the incident at UNM in December and for an alleged rape in California.

Arushanov claimed he took a gun to the UNM food court only to test police response, but taking a gun on campus is a crime.

A judge determined Arushanov is competent to stand trial.

He is scheudled to be arraigned on federal charges on Monday.

