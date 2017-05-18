Man accused in Albuquerque officer’s murder fighting drug case sentence

By Published:
Davon Lymon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster is fighting his sentence of nearly two decades behind bars for a drug case.

The charges stem from an ATF undercover buy two weeks before Officer Webster’s murder where Lymon sold them heroin and a gun.

Lymon pleaded guilty in that case, and faced up to 50 years in prison.

Thursday, Lymon’s attorney filed an appeal.

Lymon is also facing another 20 years for possessing the gun used to kill Officer Webster. He is still awaiting trial for the murder charges.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s