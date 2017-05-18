Man accused in Albuquerque officer’s murder fighting drug case sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster is fighting his sentence of nearly two decades behind bars for a drug case.

The charges stem from an ATF undercover buy two weeks before Officer Webster’s murder where Lymon sold them heroin and a gun.

Lymon pleaded guilty in that case, and faced up to 50 years in prison.

Thursday, Lymon’s attorney filed an appeal.

Lymon is also facing another 20 years for possessing the gun used to kill Officer Webster. He is still awaiting trial for the murder charges.