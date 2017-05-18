Local cabaret group puts the fun in fundraisers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –In an effort to gather support for local communities, one fun-loving cabaret group is turning a good time into a good deed.

The Southwest Arts Group will partner with Sidewinders Bar to create a premier, non-profit fundraising cabaret theater. The aim is to establish a new artistic direction to serve the community more closely and bring various groups in the community together. The launch party, on Friday, September 8, will be a mini-revue with fun activities starting at 7 p.m. and going until 10:30 p.m.

For more information on the event or the fundraising participants, visit the cabaret website.