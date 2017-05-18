Lobos lose game one of crucial series against Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The goal is to keep winning and claim the outright Mountain West Title. Ray Birmingham and his Lobos swung in miss in the first of three games against Nevada Thursday night. The 5-2 Nevada victory got the Wolfpack halfway to their goal of just making the conference tournament. They need two wins against the Lobos to make it happen.

The Lobos went into the game with a magic number of three against second place San Diego State. Lobos ace Tyler Stevens struck out eight batters in six innings of work, but he also allowed 13 hits and four runs. The Lobos were quiet at the plate, missing clean up hitter Jack Zoellner who suffered a hand injury that put him out for the rest of the season.

Carl Stajduhar and Danny Collier drove in the only runs of the game for the Lobos in the bottom of the first inning. The Lobos and Nevada Wolfpack will play game two of the series Friday at Santa Ana Star Field at 6:30 p.m.